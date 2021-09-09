Future’s FreeWishes Foundation Hosts Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti

Future’s benefit concert for Haiti went down at the weekend and it’s reported 100% of the proceeds will be donated to restoration efforts.



Future has become somewhat of a poster boy for toxicity, with social media becoming awash with memes of the rapper. Recently, he tapped into his humanitarian side putting on a benefit concert to bring awareness and much-needed funds to Haiti’s ongoing crisis.



This past weekend, Future performed at the concert on behalf of his non-profit “FreeWishes Foundation.” What’s more, according to “The Shade Room,” one hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Haiti restoration efforts.

“The least I can do is be of assistance to the people who have supported me unconditionally,” Future said. “Our foundation works all year round to assist local initiatives in Atlanta and around the country and we are excited about assisting Haiti.”

The concert took place this weekend in Miami, Florida, and included performances from artists such as Kodak Black and Babyface Ray. The event was hosted by industry strategist Karen Civil and media personality Supa Cindy.

Future created “FreeWishes Foundation” 11 years ago alongside his mother Stephanie Wilburn and sister Tia Wilburn. Over the past decade or so the organization has reached out to provide resources for children, families, and others disenfranchised in Metro Atlanta.