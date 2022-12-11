Fyre Fest Founder Unveils Latest Big Idea With Plans To Reach The “Entire World”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland is out to prove himself by creating a new event he claims will dwarf the disastrous Fyre Festival.

The 31-year-old said he plans to have a series of “virtual immersive decentralized reality” events, including exclusive parties that would broadcast to the “entire world.”

Like Fyre, McFarland said big-name influencers and entertainers would be in the building.

During an interview with The NY Post, McFarland explained what the WEB3 experience would be like for fans looking to attend.

“They could, like, buy the talent a drink and then have some drink service bringing [the same kind of drink] to them at the same time the talent gets it,” he said.

“So, if you’re 18 years old and you’re on your computer in the middle of America, now you can actually come [to this party] and not only watch what’s happening, but take part in changing it,” the big-time party promoter said. “It kind of gives you access to this really cool land and group of people.”

In this party, where attendees will seem like they are actually in the same room together through technology, he went on to say “If they decide to chum the water where I’m swimming, the water will actually be chummed and the sharks will be happy,” poking at himself.

McFarland, who has proven himself the ultimate salesman, will have to pull out all the stops to convince people to get tickets.

As AllHipHop.com reported earlier in the year, McFarland said he was working on several projects and hoping to pay off his $26 million debt to old investors for the iconic failure known as the Fyre Festival, which sent him to prison for almost four years, after he was convicted of defrauding investors.