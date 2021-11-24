G-Eazy Mourns His Mother’s Death: “The Tears Won’t Stop”

G-Eazy revealed his mother Suzanne Olmstead passed away in a heartfelt message posted via Instagram on Wednesday (November 24).

G-Eazy is grieving following the death of his mother.

The RCA Records artist announced his mom Suzanne Olmstead passed away in an Instagram post on Wednesday. G-Eazy wrote a detailed message about his heartache and shared some old photos.

“I love you so much,” he wrote. “The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom.”

G-Eazy continued, “The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much.”

In the post, G-Eazy noted his mother was his biggest inspiration. He referred to the Olmstead as being “super-human.”

“You loved your two boys more than life itself and we love you the same,” he concluded. “Luckily we have each other to hold and to lean on and that’s all that matters. Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us. With us always… we love you mom.”

Read G-Eazy’s entire tribute to his late mother below.