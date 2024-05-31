G-Eazy Reacts To Fans Questioning If He Fell Off

G-Eazy scored Top 10 hits with 2015’s “Me, Myself & I” and 2017’s “No Limit” singles. However, the 35-year-old rapper has not returned to the Top 10 in the 2020s.
The Oakland, California native discussed the downturn in his career while appearing on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast. G-Eazy addressed some of the negative fan reactions to his commercial decline.
“We had a great run, three albums in a row went platinum,” G-Eazy told the longtime Jackass cast member. He also said, “Then my mom died. And COVID, my mom passing, I just finally was like, ‘I need to reset.’”
G-Eazy’s These Things Happen (2014), When It’s Dark Out (2015) and The Beautiful & Damned (2017) each reached platinum status. These Things Happen Too (2021) ended his one-million-units-sold album streak.
“I needed to finally give myself a break and take some pressure off of the cycle of releasing music. And that comes at a risk,” the RCA recording artist stated.
He continued, “Then I’m reading the comments… ‘Damn, he fell off.’ I should not have done this, don’t ever Google yourself. One of the top suggested [questions] was ‘Is G-Eazy still making music?’ I was just like, ‘F### y’all! F### y’all!’”
G-Eazy also revealed his next full-length body of work will be titled Freak Show. “Femme Fatale” featuring Coi Leray and Kaliii as well as “Lady Killers III” will appear on the forthcoming project.