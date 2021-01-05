AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: G Herbo Catches A Small Break In $1.5 Million Scam Case

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star G Herbo has some breathing room, now that some of his travel restrictions have been lifted.
On December 2nd, 2020, the Chicago rapper was charged in a federal case accusing him of running a nationwide scam that swindled businesses around the country out of more than $1.5 million worth of goods and services.
G Herbo and five of his associates allegedly bought credit card numbers and other data off the dark web and used the information to book jets, stays at luxury hotels, rental cars, and more.
The rap star was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. On December 9th, G Herbo posted a $75,000 bond and was released from jail.
As part of the conditions of his release, G Herbo’s travel was restricted to New York and New Jersey solely for the purpose of visiting his child, as well as Massachusetts, solely for the purposes of conferring with his counsel and to attend court hearings. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.
EXCLUSIVE: How G Herbo Got Indicted For Using Stolen Credit Cards To Book Jets, Luxury Vacations And Puppies
The rapper recently requested to expand the conditions of his release, to allow him to travel for work-related reasons to and from specific performance venues on specific dates.
Judge Katherine A. Robertson recently agreed to relax the travel restrictions placed on the rapper, so he can continue to earn a living.
G Herbo is now authorized to travel and perform anywhere in the United States, so long as he gives his Probation Officer, Laura LaValley, his travel schedule to and from the venues prior to any travel.
Prior to any travel, Ms. LaValley must approve G Herbo’s itinerary.
G Herbo has pleaded not guilty to being involved in the scam and maintains he will be exonerated of the charges.
The rapper even issued a new song and video properly titled “Statement” to address the allegations.