G Herbo Expecting Second Child With Taina Williams

G Herbo and his fiancé revealed that baby number two is on the way just seven months after welcoming their first child together.

Congratulations are in order after G Herbo announced that he and fiancé Taina Williams are expecting their second child together.

The pair jointly shared a touching video featuring footage of the couple, including the moment Taina revealed the news to G Herbo. The model showed her excitement as she proudly displayed a positive pregnancy test to a grinning Herbo via facetime. Elsewhere in the video, Taina shows off her blossoming baby bump during a sonogram and shares a Christmas family photoshoot.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS YALL MAKE SURE TO SPREAD LOVE ❤️”

G Herbo and Taina’s first child together, Essex William Wright, was born in May this year. Hopefully, the rapper will manage to keep the baby’s gender a secret this time around. Before Essex was born, Herbo accidentally let slip the couple was expecting a son during a chat with his fans on Instagram Live.

“I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU EMBRACE YOUR INNER STRENGTHS & I KNOW MY SON GONNA HELP YOU DO JUST THAT!!” G Herbo added, “I LOVE YOU! I CANT WAIT TO SEE MY BABY BABY BOY IK HIS FIRST WORDS GONNA BE “DADA” 🤷🏽‍♂️ YEAH I GAVE THE GENDER AWAY ON ACCIDENT THE OTHER DAY 😂 BABY BOY + SON SON = DOUBLE TROUBLE♥️♥️”

G Herbo has a son Yosohn Santana with his ex-girlfriend, Ari Fletcher who featured in the music video for his single “Cold World.”

