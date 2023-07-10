G Herbo Faces More Legal Trouble; Catches Gun Charge In Chicago

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G Herbo was busted for carrying a gun during a traffic stop in his hometown of Chicago, adding to his legal issues.

Police arrested G Herbo for gun possession in Chicago on Sunday (July 9). According to the Chicago Sun-Times and TMZ, cops found a gun during a traffic stop on Sunday evening.

G Herbo didn’t have a license to carry a gun. He was charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon.

The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright, was released from custody after posting $5,000 bail. The gun charge added to his legal troubles as he’s still dealing with a fraud case.

Earlier this year, AllHipHop reported on G Herbo’s attempt to negotiate a plea deal and avoid prison time for fraud. Prosecutors confirmed they were working on a potential deal with the rapper after accusing him of participating in a $1.5 million fraud scheme.

G Herbo and several others were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. The 27-year-old artist pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendants allegedly conspired to defraud various businesses and individuals with stolen credit cards. Prosecutors claimed the defendants purchased private jet charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel accommodations, limousine services and more as part of the fraud scheme, which ran from March 2016 to December 2020.