Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Chicago-bred rapper was sentenced to three-years probation in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday (January 11) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making a false statement to a federal official.

G Herbo (real name Herbert Wright) won’t be going to prison. The Chicago-bred rapper was sentenced to three-years probation in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday (January 11) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making a false statement to a federal official. He was also ordered to pay $139,878 in restitution and a $5,500 fine.

G Herbo and five others were charged in a federal grand jury indictment in 2020. They were accused of involvement in a fraud scheme that involved the alleged purchase of private jet charters, lavish car rentals, designer puppies and more with stolen payment and credit card information. Herbo agreed to a guilty plea last year after initially pleading not guilty to the charges. He was additionally charged with making a false statement to a federal official a few months later.

“On social media, Mr. [Herbert] Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as ‘G Herbo.’ However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses.”

Levy continued, “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.”

G Herbo was originally facing up to 20 years in prison. He has yet to publicly speak on the sentencing.