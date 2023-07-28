G Herbo Finds Out Sentencing Date After Officially Pleading Guilty In Fraud Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

G Herbo accepted a plea deal to avoid several identity theft charges for his role in a $1.5 million fraud scheme.

G Herbo admitted to his role in a fraud scheme in a Massachusetts court on Friday (July 28). The Chicago-bred rapper pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a federal official.

Prosecutors dropped several counts of aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal. G Herbo is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, agreed to pay roughly $140,000 in restitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and five years for making false statements.

“Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career,” Massachusetts’ Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said. “Mr. Wright’s conduct affected countless businesses and individuals across the United States who had to foot his nearly $140,000 bill in unauthorized transactions.”

Levy added, “Mr. Wright flaunted his lavish spending on social media, in music videos and in industry news. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that individuals and businesses are protected against fraudsters. This case should serve as a reminder that if you break the law, you will be prosecuted and held accountable – regardless of who you are.”

G Herbo’s co-defendant Antonio Strong pleaded not guilty to fraud and identity theft charges. Strong awaits trial.