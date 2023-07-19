G Herbo Awaits Sentencing After Accepting Plea Deal In Fraud Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G Herbo and several others were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020.

G Herbo agreed to a plea deal for his involvement in a fraud scheme.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors disclosed the terms of the deal in a Massachusetts court on Wednesday (July 19). G Herbo faces up to 20 years in prison for federal wire fraud charges.

G Herbo and five other men were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. The rapper caught an additional charge for making a false statement to a federal official in 2021.

Prosecutors claimed G Herbo and his co-defendants defrauded a variety of businesses and individuals to obtain luxury items and accommodations. The fraud scheme spanned from March 2016 to December 2020.

G Herbo allegedly lied to a federal agent about his connection to promoter Antonio Strong, the purported mastermind behind the fraud. The rapper denied receiving anything of value from Strong and said they did not have a close relationship.

Investigators determined G Herbo was lying. Strong provided private jet charters, exotic car rentals and more to the rapper for years. The two also kept in close contact via phone and social media.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, will pay $140,000 in restitution as part of his plea deal. He accepted the deal a little over a week after he was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon in Chicago.