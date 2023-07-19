G Herbo Awaits Sentencing After Accepting Plea Deal In Fraud Case

G Herbo agreed to a plea deal for his involvement in a fraud scheme.
According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors disclosed the terms of the deal in a Massachusetts court on Wednesday (July 19). G Herbo faces up to 20 years in prison for federal wire fraud charges.
G Herbo and five other men were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. The rapper caught an additional charge for making a false statement to a federal official in 2021.
Prosecutors claimed G Herbo and his co-defendants defrauded a variety of businesses and individuals to obtain luxury items and accommodations. The fraud scheme spanned from March 2016 to December 2020.
G Herbo allegedly lied to a federal agent about his connection to promoter Antonio Strong, the purported mastermind behind the fraud. The rapper denied receiving anything of value from Strong and said they did not have a close relationship.
Investigators determined G Herbo was lying. Strong provided private jet charters, exotic car rentals and more to the rapper for years. The two also kept in close contact via phone and social media.
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, will pay $140,000 in restitution as part of his plea deal. He accepted the deal a little over a week after he was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon in Chicago.