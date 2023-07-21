G Herbo To Spend Five Years Behind Bars After Taking Plea Deal In Fraud Case 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

G Herbo is set to spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

G Herbo is reportedly set to spend five years behind bars after accepting a plea deal in his ongoing wire fraud case.

The Chicago rapper was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020, alongside several others. Authorities hit G Herbo with an additional charge of making a false statement to a federal official in 2021.

Prosecutors released details of the plea deal earlier this week (July 19), with G Herbo facing a possible 20 years in prison.

However, according to a new report, Herbo will spend five years in prison as part of the agreement. Prosecutors filed the plea deal in the U.S. District Court in Springfield court filings on Wednesday (July 2019), per XXL. The agreement allows G Herbo to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements.

If accepted by U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, he would serve five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, he must also pay a fine of $250,000.

The plea agreement is currently being finalized, with a hearing provisionally scheduled for July 27.

G Herbo addressed the case in an Instagram post Thursday (July 20). His first post after news of the plea deal broke was to brag about his finances. “I JUST MADE A MILLION LAST WEEK,” he wrote on his IG Story.

He then attempted to shut down any fears that his associates might snitch on him. “I know Foenemm won’t tell on me like n##### told on Thug,” he wrote.