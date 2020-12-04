G Herbo Surrenders To The Feds In Los Angeles Over Luxury Jet Scam

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper G Herbo has turned himself in to Los Angeles authorities after proclaiming his innocence relating to federal fraud charges.
The Chicago, Illinois native, who was just named to Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list of influential young stars, stands accused of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft as part of an alleged four-year scam involving the use of stolen credit cards.
On Wednesday, a representative for Herbo, real name Herbert Randall Wright III, denied the criminal claims, which were filed in Massachusetts.
His management insists the rising rapper “looks forward to establishing his innocence in court,” and on Thursday morning, he surrendered to cops in Los Angeles.
The “PTSD” star is alleged to have worked with his music promoter Antonio Strong and various other members of his crew to defraud numerous business owners with the stolen methods of payment.
Strong was arrested in September and charged with a string of crimes, including wire fraud.