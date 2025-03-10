G$ Lil Ronnie’s Baby Mama Brags About Burying Daughter In Gucci: “We All Gotta Die”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shamon Jones explained that she just “grieves different” during the viral live stream.

Shamon Jones, the mother of the child killed alongside her father, G$ Lil Ronnie, recently took to social media with a defiant message.

During an emotionally charged live stream, Jones expressed her complex feelings about her daughter, R’Mani, dying as a result of the shooting. However, rather than conveying sadness, Jones explained to viewers why took pride in how the deceased 5-year-old girl was laid to rest.

“Yeah, y’all ain’t gonna lie, I grieve a little different y’all,” Jones began. “Y’all took my baby, but I’m not muthafuckin’ trippin’ on that s###…”

Jones continued, seemingly referring to her faith in God, saying, “B####, he give em’ and he take em’. B####, we all gotta die around this b####. I ain’t f##### up about it. I’m f##### up about how she left around this b####, but I ain’t f##### up about it.”

Jones went on to emphasize her daughter’s grand send-off, boasting about how R’Mani would be decked out in designer head-to-toe—a decision she claimed the late rapper would be supportive of.

“Cause y’all know, y’all wasn’t f#####’ with my baby around this b####,” she said. “And she goin’ out this b#### in style. Gucci everything. Yeah… B####, and baby daddy gon’ be proud of everything. N####, shout out to Petey… The three stoogies. N####, James Carroll… N####, the tax man.”

This emotional outburst comes in the aftermath of the shocking double homicide that claimed the lives of G$ Lil Ronnie and R’Mani. The tragic incident occurred on March 3 at a car wash in Forest Hill, Texas.

As previously reported by AllHipHop, authorities recently apprehended the second suspect connected to the brutal murder. Jakobie Russell, 21, turned himself in to U.S. Marshals accompanied by his attorney and was promptly booked into Tarrant County Jail on charges of capital murder. If convicted, Russell and his alleged accomplice could face the death penalty under Texas law.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez acknowledged a potential link between G$ Lil Ronnie’s music career and the violence. Investigators are actively reviewing his lyrics and online presence for possible clues.

“Based on the music industry that he’s a part of, it is all part of the investigation,” Hernandez stated. “Everything that’s being put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers, so we don’t have any specific motive at this time.”

The first suspect apprehended, 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, was arrested on March 6 in Livingston, Texas. While authorities have yet to reveal how G$ Lil Ronnie’s music may have played a role in the crime, the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue exploring all possible angles.