G$ Lil Ronnie’s Baby Momma Flexes Cash Days After Asking Public For Donations

Nearly a week before the controversial balloon release, G$ Lil Ronnie’s baby momma addressed backlash over a GoFundMe campaign.

Shanon Jones, mother of the 5-year-old girl killed alongside her father G$ Lil Ronnie, has once again drawn attention and scrutiny following their deaths.

On Wednesday (March 12), Jones and her immediate family members hosted a balloon release in honor of her deceased daughter, R’Mani, in Fort Worth, Texas. Footage from the memorial has since gone viral due to Jones being captured flexing stacks of cash during was supposed to be the vigil in R’Mani’s honor. Clips from the event have attracted scrutiny on social media as many users have pointed out that Jones and her family had previously asked the public for donations days prior amid R’Mani’s funeral.

Lil Ronnie’s baby mother is facing backlash for allegedly downplaying her 5 year olds death & flexing with money & clout instead. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WaDEhNcmnU — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 12, 2025

It’s worth noting, however, that Jones addressed backlash about establishing a GoFundMe following Lil Ronnie’s shooting death as early as March 4. In a message, she posted to her Instagram Story, Jones revealed that the GoFundMe was established in part to deter scammers from attempting to capitalize on the deaths of her family members.

“Please stop playing wit me about my baby & baby father,” Jones wrote in part in the message. “Tf ain’t no money shortage on s### and a GoFundMe is posted cause you mfrs couldn’t wait to scam already created cash apps and GoFundMe.”

Jones concluded the post, “F### the whole entire world my baby’s gone disrespect mfrs.”

Earlier this month, Jones also drew heavy criticism from social media users after she shared an emotionally charged live stream expressing her complex feelings about her daughter dying as a result of the shooting at a car wash in Fort Worth. However, rather than conveying sadness, Jones explained to viewers why took pride in how the deceased 5-year-old girl was laid to rest.

“Yeah, y’all ain’t gonna lie, I grieve a little different y’all,” Jones began. “Y’all took my baby, but I’m not muthafuckin’ trippin’ on that s###…”

Watch the post above to hear Jones’ full explanation for her bizarre and brazen way of dealing with her grief.