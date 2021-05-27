Game Has More Financial Issues After Losing $500,000 Lawsuit in Australia

Rap star Game has more financial issues to deal with now that a court in Australia has ordered him to cough up $500,000!

Rapper Game has been commanded to pay more than $500,000 in damages over his canceled tour of Australia in 2017.

The musician, real name Jayceon Taylor, was slapped with a bill of $478,119.73 in damages, plus interest of $78,508.08 , and court costs by Australian promoters Tour Squad, following a ruling by Justice Sarah Derrington.

The rapper had been due to play in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth four years ago, but axed the concerts at the last minute after Tour Squad denied his team’s request to pay $3.21 million for a documentary they wanted to make.

In addition, The Game’s fee for each concert rose from $32,100 to $51,340, while he wanted to charge $19,250 for any afterparty appearance. He also requested that he be accompanied by a 15-person entourage at all times.

In her ruling, Justice Derrington cited the inappropriate behavior of those involved, and also revealed she had been contacted by certain parties outside of the courtroom as they attempted to “influence the court.”

Game is also still in the crosshairs of a woman named Priscilla Rainey, who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star. She has been trying to collect her money for years.

In that case, Game’s record label was seized, along with the profits of his album Born 2 Rap. Rainey also recently took control of Game’s Cash App account as well.