EXCLUSIVE: Game Fights To Save Mansion, But Priscilla Rainey Gets Aggressive With Renewed Push For Sale

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Game’s legal woes are coming to a head as a judge prepares to rule on whether his Calabasas mansion will be sold off.

Rap star Game is still locked in battle with former “She’s Got Game” contestant Priscilla Rainey in a high-stakes fight to keep his lavish Calabasas mansion from hitting the auction block.

Rainey, his longtime legal foe, is making power moves to seize and sell the rapper’s home to finally collect on a court judgment that has been looming over him for years.

Rainey, who won a $7.1 million judgment against Game in 2016 over a sexual battery lawsuit, is done playing games—she wants her money.

After years of dodging payments, she took her battle to the next level by pushing for the forced sale of his estate.

In the latest court filings, Rainley claims Game has been using shell companies and shady financial maneuvers with his manager, Wack100, to keep his assets out of reach.

“[Game] and his co-conspirators, who have already been found to have

acted with an intent to hinder, delay and defraud [Rainey] with respect to this Property, will take whatever position is needed to serve their purposes at any given time. [Game’s] self-serving declaration that he has continually resided at the Property should be viewed with suspicion. At best, [Game} is a monthly tenant, and is not entitled to claim the homestead exemption,” Priscilla Rainey’s lawyer, Janelle M. Dease, said.

Rainey’s legal team says they have a strategy to satisfy her judgment. According to Rainey, Game doesn’t technically own the house—it’s held under JTT Holdings, an LLC owned 100% by Wack100.

But Rainey’s lawyers argue that this is just a smoke-and-mirrors trick to keep her from collecting. A previous court ruling even called JTT Holdings Game’s “alter ego,” meaning they can go after anything tied to it.

Now, they’re asking the judge to greenlight the sale. But Game is putting up a vicious fight.

His lawyers claim he does have rights to the home and should qualify for a “homestead exemption” – meaning he’s lived there continuously, making it legally protected from full seizure.

Rainey calls that argument nonsense, saying Game has failed to prove any actual claim to the property since it’s in the name of a company controlled by Wack100.

“In the event that [Game] seeks to claim an equitable interest in the

Property under JTT Holdings, LLC, a business entity is not entitled to claim a homestead exemption,” Dease explained.

A court hearing is coming and if Rainey gets her way, Game could be waving goodbye to his multi-million dollar home.

So far, Rainey has already seized Game’s label LA Prolific, ownership of his album Born 2 Rap and publishing royalties, resulting in over $500,000 in revenue being diverted to satisfy the judgment.