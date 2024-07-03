Gamers Call On Snoop Dogg To Step In After Xbox Live Server Outage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg has a history of shaking things up after Xbox Live server outages, and gamers wanted him to step in again.

Games called on Snoop Dogg to save the day after Xbox Live went down.

On Tuesday (July 2), gamers were at a loss when the Xbox servers went down. Microsoft reportedly confirmed a major outage, with servers down for over six hours.

Xbox Live users took to X (Twitter) to call on their favorite celebrity gamer, Snoop Dogg. The Death Row Records boss has a history of shaking things up when gaming goes wrong.

In 2016, Snoop Dogg blasted Microsoft founder Bill Gates in an epic viral rant after a server outage stopped gameplay for over four hours. He posted a video calling on Gates to “fix your s###.”

Then, in 2020, Snoop Dogg went viral again after a problem with EA Sports. However, less than 30 minutes after his rant, the problem was rectified, with some gamers crediting the West Coast legend for getting the job done.

So when the Xbox Live servers failed again on Tuesday, gamers wanted Snoop Dogg to step in.

“Everyone on twitter after seeing the xbox servers are down,” one person wrote on X (Twitter, alongside a clip of the viral 2016 rant.

“Y’all f##### server is f##### whack, man. Y’all going to make me switch to PlayStation if y’all don’t ever get this s### fixed. Is it that difficult to play someone online?”

Looks like Xbox Live is down. We need Snoop Dogg to tell Bill Gates to fix it again 😄pic.twitter.com/iL1vSv0lLi — ElaborateTiger 🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ElaborateTiger) July 2, 2024

Snoop’s message to EA Sports also circulated online in light of the latest outage.

“Looks like Xbox Live is down,” one user shared, adding. “We need Snoop Dogg to tell Bill Gates to fix it again.” In the video, Snoop orders, “Get that s### back up, we trying to play.”