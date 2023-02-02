Gangsta Boo Last Music Video With Drumma Boy Drops, Reminding The World Why We Loved Her

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Princess of Memphis is still making noise!

Before her unfortunate demise, Gangsta Boo dropped a verse on her brother Drumma Boy’s new track, “Imma Mack.” The song also featured Crunchy Black and La Chat, two of her Three 6 Mafia group members.

In the video, she pops in around halfway through the song and spits she is a “mack,” “playa,” “gangsta” and a “pimp.”

Boo never dropped has slick talk, saying, “Getting my p##syhole liked/ Mane you h##s ain’t stuntin/ Talking all that s##t but in real life, you ain’t got nuttin. Cloudy #ss jewelry you be rocking, Thunderstorm mane, goofy #ss h##, I’m trying to see something.”

TMZ reports they have a behind-the-scenes clip of the music video, where she is looking at the edits with a bottle of Patrón

“Imma Mack” is a song off of Drumma Boy’s “Welcome to My City Vol. 4” album, featuring artists from Memphis.

Gangsta Boo, as AllHipHop.com regretfully reported, transitioned at the age of 43 of a suspected drug overdose on New Year’s Day.

One of the first queens to rock the mic on a major level from the South, she leaves a legacy of trash-talking and pimping that will go unmatched. She also was, on account of everyone that knew her, an amazing person.

Even new girls, like Ice Spice, have paid tribute. The Bronx emcee just dropped a song titled “Gangsta Boo,” paying homage to the Memphis native.