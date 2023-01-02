Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to sources close to the situation, the Three 6 Mafia legend was believed to be in possession of a fentanyl-laced substance.

Gangsta Boo died on Sunday (January 1) following a concert in her hometown of Memphis. Her body was reportedly found on her front porch around 4 p.m. local time. Anyone familiar with the Three 6 Mafia legend’s career is likely aware she struggled with substance abuse. Sources close to Gangsta Boo tell AllHipHop they are emphatic she died from a drug overdose. TMZ‘s latest update only fuels the fire.

According to the publication, Gangsta Boo attended the concert with her brother on Saturday night (December 31) to celebrate New Year’s Eve. He was later taken to the hospital after suffering an overdose himself. Although he ultimately recovered, the party appeared to continue at Gangsta Boo’s residence. Sources claimed narcotics were found on her person and that a fentanyl-laced substance is likely the cause of death.

AllHipHop spoke to Officer Theresa Carlson of the Memphis Police Department who said: “Victim information will be released once the victim has been identified and NOK [Next of Kin] notifications have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.”

But Fox13 already confirmed her identity, along with fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul. While his Instagram post didn’t provide any details, his picture of her spoke 1,000 words.

Gangsta Boo appeared on the latest season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition alongside her then-boyfriend Emmett Flores. During an episode aired last May, a “white powdery substance” was discovered in their room. Resident therapist, Dr. Ish, confronted the couple about it and she denied it was cocaine. She later addressed the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post and trashed Dr. Ish for his perceived lack of professionalism.

In a 2021 interview with AllHipHop, Gangsta Boo opened up about her father’s death, seeking therapy and PTSD. Watch it below.