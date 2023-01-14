Gangsta Boo’s Love Said He Found Out About Her Passing On Instagram

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

He also shared how the two would pray together.

Gangsta Boo’s life partner says living without her these last few weeks have been hard.

In an interview with ABC 24 News, he talked about some of the things they used to do as a couple. One thing he said they did together was pray underneath the moon.

Emmet Flores said, “We would pray together under the moon … a lot of stuff surrounding love and light … and just pray for the well-being of one another. You know figure, if you’re praying with love, then you know what could be wrong? Right?”

Flores shared that Boo, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was extremely funny.

“Man, she was just really [funny]. She was so funny, dude,” he said. “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. We used to have like dances. It’s crazy, man. I just can’t believe I’m here man.”

He shared how he was supposed to pick her up on Tuesday, Jan 3. However, her death on New Year’s Day interrupted those plans.

“I was just talking to her the night before. She performed with eight ball MJG and I told her I loved her,” Flores recalled. “I told her be safe. She sent me a picture of us on New Year’s from 2017 and I sent a picture back.”

One of the most shocking revelations was how he found out about her death.

“I was watching football the next day and someone hit me up on Instagram [to tell him of her passing].” He said.

Gangsta Boo will be laid to rest on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven at 12 p.m.