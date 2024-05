Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gangsta Boo died of a drug overdose in January 2023, roughly a year and four months ago. But despite the chunk of time that’s passed, some fans of hers are furious that her longtime love, Emmet Flores, has moved on with another woman and deleted all of Gangsta Boo’s photos from his Instagram page.

The comments began with Flores’ first photo of the woman—who’s identified as Melissa on Instagram—which was posted in December 2023, 11 months after Gangsta Boo’s death.

One person wrote, “I get moving on, but why clear everything posted about gangsta boo? Thats mad disrespectful imo. She was a part of past and helped u become the man u are now. Deleting her photos won’t change how u feel about her. Its givin insecure new girl.”

Another said, “Definitely nothing wrong with moving on but I do find deleting every pic of lola — a bit weird.”

The judgmental comments continued more recently with his latest post. On Monday (May 13), Flores posted a selfie of Melissa biting his neck and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to this magnificent woman. You’re my lobster babe.” While many were supportive of his new relationships others felt compelled to rip him apart for “moving on” (although Flores appeared to delete those comments rather quickly).

Flores’ Instagram, which used to be filled with posts of Gangsta Boo and the subsequent grief that followed her death, has been completely scrubbed of her existence. But, as many know who’ve lost a loved one, grief isn’t a linear journey, and everyone handles it differently. Many were happy for Flores for finding love in his life.

In June 2023, an autopsy confirmed Gangsta Boo died of an accidental overdose from a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. The Three 6 Mafia rapper was found unresponsive at her home on New Year’s Day and pronounced dead at the scene.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul faced criticism for not attending the service, which he addressed on social media.

“Lemme explain something to y’all b#### ass n##### out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral,” he said. “N####, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I’m on m############ tour and even if I wasn’t, I don’t do funerals. “he last time I was at a funeral, it wasn’t nothing but a bunch of groupie ass m############ n##### up in that m###########.

“Boo know how much I loved her. I know how much she loved me, n####. I ain’t got nothing to prove to none of you punk-ass, groupie-ass n##### up in there.”