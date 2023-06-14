Gangsta Boo Autopsy Links Her Death To Fentanyl

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, passed away at the age of 43 on New Year’s Day.

An autopsy confirmed Gangsta Boo died of an accidental overdose.

Local news outlets in Memphis reviewed Gangsta Boo’s autopsy report, which was released on Wednesday (June 14). The report revealed she overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, passed away on January 1. She was 43.

The Three 6 Mafia rapper was found unresponsive at her home on New Year’s Day. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gangsta Boo’s funeral was held in January. Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul faced criticism for not attending the service, which he addressed on social media.

“Lemme explain something to y’all b#### ass n##### out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral,” he said. “N####, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I’m on m############ tour and even if I wasn’t, I don’t do funerals.”

He added, “The last time I was at a funeral, it wasn’t nothing but a bunch of groupie ass m############ n##### up in that m###########. Boo know how much I loved her. I know how much she loved me, n####. I ain’t got nothing to prove to none of you punk-ass, groupie-ass n##### up in there.”

Gangsta Boo was a Memphis rap pioneer and the only woman in Three 6 Mafia. She released several solo albums and collaborative projects in addition to her work with the influential group.