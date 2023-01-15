DJ Paul Snaps After He & Juicy J Are Slammed For Not Attending Gangsta Boo’s Funeral

Gangsta Boo was laid to rest at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday (January 14).

Gangsta Boo was laid to rest at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday (January 14). GloRilla, Glitter Gloss and hundreds of others flocked to the event. But two people were noticeably absent—fellow Three 6 Mafia members DJ Paul and Juicy J. After getting criticized for not showing up, DJ Paul went on an Instagram rampage, slamming anyone who took offense.

He warmed up his audience in the caption with: “Don’t Owe None Of You Goofs The 2 Minutes It Took Me To Make This But You Betta Keep My Name To The Upmost‼️ Especially Bout My Love Ones!!!

U Complainers Just Wanted To Pour Ya Fake Love On Me! Naw Bih‼️”

DJ Paul also noted he paid for Lord Infamous, Koopsta Knicca and Snootie Wild’s funerals. He continued, “Attending A Funeral & A Church Makes Some Of You Sinners Feel You Did Something Special Don’t It…. What Did U Do For Them Before Death??? Ps: The Producers Of Boo Funeral Tried They Best To Make Her Not Have Any Mafia Ties, Good Job! Rest Up Queen!!!”

As for the accompanying video, DJ Paul was clearly heated as he insisted his lack of attendance had nothing to do with how much he loved her.

“Lemme explain something to y’all b#### ass n##### out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral,” he said. “N####, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I’m on muthafuckin’ tour and even if I wasn’t, I don’t do funerals, n####.”

“The last time I was at a funeral, it wasn’t nothing but a bunch of groupie ass muthafuckin’ n##### up in that muthafucka,” he continued. “Boo know how much I loved her, I know how much she loved me, n####. I ain’t got nothin’ to prove to none of you punk-ass, groupie-ass n##### up in there.”

Rapper Gangsta Boo’s Funeral pic.twitter.com/yOo8m5lTt7 — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) January 15, 2023

DJ Paul also took credit for “discovering” Gangsta Boo when she was just a teenager. He added: “It wouldn’t be nothin’ but about four or five muthafuckas in there if it wasn’t for who I created. N####, what I created. The teenage girl I found. N####, I’m the one that wrote ‘Where Dem Dollas At’ hook, n####.

“I’m the one who was writing and producing that s###. Yeah, she did her verses, she did some hooks. Juicy [J] was doing beats, he was doing hooks. But I discovered her, n####. I went to school with her, she went to school with me.”

DJ Paul ended his commentary by defending Gangsta Boo’s casket, which many said looked cheap. He explained Boo was going to be cremated and didn’t see the need for spending money on a fancy casket. Juicy J has yet to comment.