Gap Scraps Kanye West Merch From Stores & Takes Down Yeezy Website

Kanye West’s partnership with Gap ended in September before his antisemitism led to various brands cutting ties with him.

Gap furthered distanced itself from Kanye West amid the backlash to his antisemitism.

The company announced it’s removing all of the Yeezy Gap products from stores as various brands cut ties with Kanye West. The retailer also shuttered its Yeezy Gap website.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” Gap said in a statement. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

Gap added, “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Kanye West and Gap’s partnership ended before ‘Ye garnered outrage for making antisemitic remarks on various platforms. The controversial rapper publicly feuded with Gap, which led to a split in September.

Since then, more companies stopped doing business with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA and others dropped ‘Ye due to his antisemitism.

Kanye West lost his billionaire status after Adidas severed its relationship with him. According to Forbes, his net worth slipped to $400 million in wake of Adidas’ decision.