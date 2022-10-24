Kanye West Dropped By CAA Talent Agency Over Antisemitism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West faced more repercussions for his antisemitism as another business ended its relationship with him.

CAA cut ties with Kanye West in wake of his antisemitic remarks.

The talent agency represented Kanye West for his touring. He signed with CAA in 2016.

CAA joined the growing list of businesses dropping Kanye West over his antisemitism. Last week, the Balenciaga fashion house ended its relationship with ‘Ye. Film studio MRC shelved a recently completed documentary about the controversial rapper.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC said in a statement on Monday (October 24).

Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also addressed his antisemitism on Monday. The reality TV star didn’t mention her ex-husband by name but condemned hate speech on social media.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Earlier this month, Instagram and Twitter locked Kanye West’s accounts over his antisemitic posts. He continued to make antisemitic comments in subsequent interviews, including a since-deleted episode of Drink Champs.

The Drink Champs interview included false claims about the late George Floyd, who was murdered by police in 2020. George Floyd’s family filed a $250 million lawsuit against ‘Ye for defamation and emotional distress.