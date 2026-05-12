George Floyd Family Blasts Tony Hinchcliffe Over Netflix Roast Joke

George Floyd’s family is furious after Tony Hinchcliffe made another George Floyd joke during Netflix’s Kevin Hart roast.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a George Floyd joke during Netflix’s roast of Kevin Hart, which has the Floyd family and their foundation absolutely furious right now.

The comedian delivered the line “The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe” while roasting Hart on May 10, and the response has been swift and unforgiving.

Travis Cains, a spokesman for The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, told TMZ that Kevin Hart’s condoning of this material is “sad for the culture.”

The foundation’s position is clear: Hart should’ve shut this down before it ever made it to the stage, especially knowing Hinchcliffe’s history with this exact subject matter.

This isn’t even the first time the comedian went there with George Floyd references.

During the Tom Brady roast, Hinchcliffe joked that Rob Gronkowski “looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game,” prompting people to question his judgment and taste.

Now he’s doing it again on a bigger platform, and the family’s response reflects real pain about what this means for their community.

The foundation called Hinchcliffe a “racist comedian” and questioned why Hart would allow this to happen on his own stage.

The foundation’s final statement cut deep: “We are trying to rebuild things for our community and make things better in our community. Let’s try to be a little bit more positive and not sit up there doing colon inspections by white comedians.”

The roast itself was packed with controversial moments beyond just the George Floyd material.

Dwayne Johnson dropped an R-word slur during his set, and Pete Davidson made a “gay Nazi” joke about Kanye West that reignited their ongoing feud.

The Netflix event, which aired live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, drew massive viewership numbers.

The Tom Brady roast drew over 2 million viewers on its first night, and industry insiders expected the Kevin Hart roast to draw even bigger numbers, given the star power involved.

The message is direct, and it’s resonating with people who see this as a pattern of disrespect toward a man whose death sparked a global movement.

George Floyd’s brother, Terrence, has previously spoken out against disrespectful references to his sibling in entertainment, making it clear that the family won’t stay silent when they see their loved one used as a punchline.