Gerreddi And Big Boogie Drop The Ultimate Club Banger “For A Dog”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DC’s own Gerreddi is ready to shake up the scene with his newest club anthem, “For A Dog,” featuring the Memphis sensation Big Boogie. This high-energy track, produced by 101 da Exclusive, is already buzzing thanks to its infectious chorus and pounding beat that’s sure to ignite dance floors everywhere. With Big Boogie’s southern style […]

DC’s own Gerreddi is ready to shake up the scene with his newest club anthem, “For A Dog,” featuring the Memphis sensation Big Boogie.

This high-energy track, produced by 101 da Exclusive, is already buzzing thanks to its infectious chorus and pounding beat that’s sure to ignite dance floors everywhere.

With Big Boogie’s southern style meeting Gerreddi’s DMV flavor, “For A Dog” has the potential to be a nationwide banger, streaming now on all major platforms.

Gerreddi has steadily built his reputation in the DMV, performing in high-stakes showcases and rap battles that showcase his undeniable talent.

Managed by the legendary Freeway Rick Ross, Gerreddi is no stranger to the hustle, and his music reflects the grind. His last single, “What’s Happenin’,” became a local hit and earned him a spot in the city’s hip-hop spotlight, even becoming the go-to hype track at Washington Wizards games.

Raised in DC, Gerreddi started writing poetry as an outlet, and it wasn’t long before he channeled his life experiences into rap.

Having connected with some of the industry’s biggest names—like Raheem DeVaughn, DJ Drama, Scarface, and Grafh—Gerreddi has proven his ability to collaborate across hip-hop’s diverse landscape. Now, with “For A Dog,” he’s showing the world he’s ready to expand his reach.

Follow @Gerreddi on all social media platforms and join the movement as he continues to elevate DC’s hip-hop scene.