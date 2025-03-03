Gervonta Davis’ Stylist Fires Back After Boxer Blames Hair Grease For Kneeling 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gervonta Davis blamed hair grease for taking a knee in his fight against Lamont Roach Jr., but his stylist isn’t letting him off the hook.

Gervonta Davis blamed excessive hair grease burning his eyes for taking a knee in his hotly anticipated world title fight against Lamont Roach Jr. over the weekend, but his stylist has something to say about it.

The bout ended in a controversial majority draw, with his touching the canvas a major point of contention.

The lightweight champion cited his hairdresser when explaining why he took a knee in the ninth round, claiming his eyes were irritated because she used too much grease.

“I just got my hair done two days ago and she put grease in my s###,” Davis explained during a post-fight interview. “So the s### was like sweating and things like that and the grease coming in my face.”

The New York crowd began booing, prompting Tank to double down.

“It burned my eyes type s###, yeah. Damn, why y’all booing like I’m saying b#######?” he added. “Like, this is real facts. Come on, man. Look at my hair, I just got my s### done. But it’s all cool, man. You know how it get. They love you, then they hate you. Turn around then they love you again.”

Gervonta Davis says he took a knee in the 9th round because there was grease in his eyes from his hair:



“Damn, why y’all booing like I’m saying bullsh*t…



They love you and then they hate you.”#TankRoach #Boxingpic.twitter.com/MqSdHiRl1b — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2025

Gervonta Davis’ Stylist Says Grease “No Excuse”

However, a Bronx-based hairstylist who goes by @leebthebrand on social media is pushing back against Gervonta Davis’ claims.

Not only did the boxer blame her for his slip-up, but the stylist faced a barrage of criticism from fans claiming she cost them bets.

“I did his hair WEDNESDAY, It’s SATURDAY!” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “He did press, gym and weigh in. That’s no excuse, how much grease did I use damn”

In another clip, she poked fun at Davis, asking, “Is the grease in the room with us?”

The hairdresser also shared an image of the product used on Davis’ hair, which reads “no grease” on the label.

Nonetheless, Davis took to social media to repeat his claims.

“They took the fight from me and made it a draw becuz I did that b####### knee,” he tweeted Sunday (March 2). “But I landed the most punches in the fight..he didn’t even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!”