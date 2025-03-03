Gervonta Davis’ Controversial Draw Against Lamont Roach Leaves Fans Outraged

WTF Just Happened?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach squared off in a fight that had all the makings of an upset, a defining moment and possibly a new champion. But instead, what we got was confusion, controversy and a whole lot of side-eye toward the judges and referee. In a bout that ended in a majority draw, the biggest talking point wasn’t the action inside the ring—it was the bizarre officiating that left Roach (and most viewers) feeling like the sport just ran off with their wallets.

Let’s talk about that ninth round. Tank Davis, the WBA lightweight champion and undisputed face of knockout power, took a knee. Yes, you read that right. He willingly dropped to one knee, an action that almost always results in a knockdown ruling. But referee Steve Willis didn’t count it. The world saw it. Twitter saw it. Boxing analysts saw it. But somehow, the official verdict was that it wasn’t a knockdown. Excuse me—what?

This wasn’t some accidental stumble. Be clear. This wasn’t a slip. Davis went down in a manner that should’ve given Roach a clear 10-8 round, shifting the momentum in his favor. Instead, the call never came and suddenly the fight’s entire dynamic changed.

After the fight, Tank explained his decision to take a knee by claiming his eyes were irritated by hair product— GREASE! WTH? That’s like telling your landlord that your rent money got lost in the mail. The excuse. Fans, analysts and Roach were angry, frustrated and confused in the post-fight interviews.

Adding fuel to the fire, Roach revealed that he was basically told before the fight that he had no shot at winning a decision. The man was informed that he had to knock Tank out to win. This isn’t shocking in boxing, where the A-side fighter often gets the benefit of the doubt. Now, once again, we question the integrity of the sport.

And let’s not forget the $80 price tag fans paid for this event on Amazon Prime. Feels like we all got robbed!

The good news? Roach has already activated his rematch clause. He wants a second shot, and he deserves one. Whether or not boxing politics allow it to happen fairly is another story.

