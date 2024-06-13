Ghetts & Digga D Tease Cameos In Rapman & Netflix’s Black British Superhero Series “Supacell” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The official trailer reveals that Ghetts and Digga D appear in Rapman and Netflix’s all-Black superhero show “Supacell.”

On Wednesday (June 12) the multi-hyphenate creator teased the highly anticipated all-Black superhero series, revealing two London rappers make cameos in the show.

“Things are about to get Krazy,” Ghetts wrote alongside the trailer, giving a nod to the name of his character in the series.

Meanwhile, Digga D shared his reaction via his Instagram broadcast channel from behind bars, where he’s awaiting trial on drug charges. “Digga in his acting bag,” he wrote alongside the trailer.

Rapman gained initial success and caught the eye of Roc Nation with his viral three-part web series Shiro’s Story in 2018. After signing to Jay-Z, he made his directorial debut with the musical crime drama Blue Story in 2019.

He conceived the idea for Supacell around the same time. Back in March, Rapman posted a video from 2019 of him talking about his dream of making a sci-fi movie one day.

“Never thought much of it at the time it was just a concept floating in my head,” Rapman wrote. “Come like the minute I spoke it out loud God said “DONE” 5 years on here we are. Sometimes you just gotta say what you want out loud.”