Ghostface Killah Honored With His Own Day In New York City

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mayor Eric Adams declared May 9, 2022, to be Ghostface Killah Day in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan member opening a coffee shop in Staten Island.

Ghostface Killah added to his legendary status with a day named in his honor.

Mayor Eric Adams declared May 9, 2022, to be Ghostface Killah Day in New York City. The Wu-Tang Clan member celebrated the accolade in an Instagram post.

“May 9th is Officially #ghostfacekillahday In NYC,” he wrote. “Thank you @ericadamsfornyc @nycmayor @nmalliotakis @nypd.”

Mayor Adams praised Ghostface Killah for opening up the Killah Koffee Shop in Staten Island. The mayor attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the coffee spot on Monday (May 9).

“There’s so many people coming out here seeing a performer, a young person who grew up here who lived in public housing and went to public school, and now is able to have a business out here,” Mayor Adams said. “Just coming back to the community, that’s what it’s all about. So, we just want to say, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you for reinvesting.”

Ghostface Killah co-owns the Killah Koffee Shop with Wu-Tang affiliates Remedy and Shawn Wigs. Fans outside of Staten Island can purchase Killah Koffee flavors and merchandise on the shop’s official website.

Later this year, Ghostface Killah will join his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members and Nas for the NY State of Mind Tour. The run of shows begins in St. Louis on August 30 and concludes in Los Angeles on October 4.

Check out the tour dates below.