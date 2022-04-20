Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Announce Joint ‘NY State Of Mind’ Tour

Hip-Hop heavyweights Nas & Wu-Tang Clan are linking up for a new tour to bring a taste of New York to their fans across North America.

Nas and Wu-Tang Clan have joined forces and will be going on the road later this year with a joint NY State of Mind Tour.

The Hip-Hop icons will travel across North America this fall, co-headlining the 25-city tour. Nas and Wu-Tang kick off the tour on Aug. 30 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO, making stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Dallas, and more before a final performance on Oct. 4 at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl.

NY State Of Mind Tour

Nas shared the old-school-style tour poster announcing he was hitting the road “with my brothers.”

Fans can pick up tickets for the NY State Of Mind tour when they go on sale on Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

The legends of Hip-Hop have had much to celebrate this month. At the beginning of April, Nas took to the Grammy Awards to honor the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album God’s Son. He performed a medley of the album’s hits, including “I Can” and “Made You Look” to a live orchestra. He followed up with “One Mic” — off 2001’s Stillmatic before concluding with the more recent “Rare,” off his 2021 LP King’s Disease II.

Nas chose his daughter, Destiny as his date for the Grammys and shared a picture of the pair together on the red carpet. “Two of a kind,” he penned in the caption.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) has been recognized by The Library of Congress. The 1993 classic album was selected for induction into the National Recording Registry earlier this month. The album joins 25 other works, including Alicia Keys’ chart-topping studio LP, Songs in A Minor. A Tribe Called Quest’s 1991 masterpiece The Low End Theory also received the historic accolade reserved for recordings worthy of preservation in America’s recorded sound heritage.

Last month, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and DJ Scratch spoke to AllHipHop about their new album, Saturday Kung Fu Theater. Check it out below.