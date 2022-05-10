Ghostface Killah Opens “Killah Koffee Shop” In Staten Island, NYC 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ghostface Killah launched the West Brighton coffee shop after a year of selling artisanal ground coffee online.

Ghostface Killah celebrated the opening of his new venture Killah Koffee Shop in his hometown of Staten Island, N.Y., with a grand opening on Monday (May 9), attended by NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

The “Ironman” of Hip-Hop marked the launch of the West Brighton coffee shop at a ceremony attended by community members and elected officials.

Mayor Adams Pays Tribute To Ghostface Killah

“Killah Koffee ain’t nothin’ to mess with!” Mayor Adams tweeted, sharing images of the event. “Proud to join Staten Island’s own @GhostfaceKillah to celebrate this new small business in the heart of Shaolin.”

Killah Koffee ain't nothin' to mess with! Proud to join Staten Island's own @GhostfaceKillah to celebrate this new small business in the heart of Shaolin. pic.twitter.com/ZzqPYWStzv — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 9, 2022

Ghostface Killah teamed up with co-owners Coles, artisan coffee makers Ross Filler and Shawn Wigs and spent a year exclusively selling coffee online before opening a bricks-and-mortar store. The Killah Koffee Shop bosses received a Proclamation from Mayor Eric Adams and a citation from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, congratulating them on their new store and thanking Ghostface for his contribution to music.

Mayor Adams also praised Ghostface Killah and described him as “an institution and an inspiration.”

“There’s so many people coming out here seeing a performer, a young person who grew up here who lived in public housing and went to public school,” The mayor began. “And now is able to have a business out here; just coming back to the community. That’s what it’s all about. So we just want to say, ‘thank you.’ ‘Thank you for reinvesting.’”

A “grateful and humbled” Ghostface Killah thanked everyone who attended the ribbon-cutting. “I love each and every one of y’all for coming. … God bless,” he said.

His partner Wigs added, “It means more culture and more flavor and more attention for Staten Island because that’s exactly what Wu-Tang and Ghostface and everybody’s been bringing.”

While the shop is not yet officially opened to the public, co-owner Filler said to “stay tuned.”

The day was even more special for the Wu-Tang Clan legend, who also celebrated his birthday on Monday, May 9.