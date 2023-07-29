Gillie Breaks His Silence After The Murder Of His Son, YNG Cheese

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper says he misses his son after he was killed during a Philly shoot out.

Once again, the heart of Philly’s Hip-Hop scene has been left shattered.

Many were heartbroken to hear the news of the murder of Gillie da King’s son, rapper YNG Cheese, as it spread like wildfire throughout the culture.

As AllHipHop.com reported the 25-year-old was a victim of a shooting near the intersection of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue.

For the first time, the Major Figgas breakout star spoke about his son’s premature demise.

He wrote next to a picture of his son, “Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up.”

“Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all,” he continued. “Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase. love u Cheese.”

YNG Cheese’ real name was Devin Spady.

Though blessed with the overflow of his father’s legacy, he stood on his own as an emcee and forged a name for himself in the rap community. He self-released music on YouTube and SoundCloud and collaborated with his father on the 2021 album Macc N Cheese.

AllHipHop.com continues to extend our prayers to the family and the whole of Philly as we all celebrate YNG Cheese’s life and mourn his tragic death.