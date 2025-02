Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gillie Da Kid revealed that police confirmed slain teenage basketball star Noah Scurry was the shooter who killed his son, YNG Cheese.

YNG Cheese, whose real name was Devin Spady, was tragically killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia in July 2023 at the age of 25.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay,” Gillie explained police confirmed rumors that his son’s killer was 17-year-old local high school basketball star Noah Scurry. The teen was fatally shot in a brutal execution-style killing outside his home in front of his mother in January this year.

“I never met him,” Gillie told Sharp of the man who took his son’s life. “Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. Cause the kid had just got shot 17 times he was walking with his mom and he got murdered. Then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first.”

Gille added, “He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it.”

As the conversation progressed, Sharpe mentioned learning of a star student-athlete who was fatally shot outside his home.

Gillie Da Kid Explains Son Was Not Intended Target

Gillie, realizing Sharpe had not made the connection between YNG Cheese’s death and the recently slain teenager, explained, “That’s who killed my son.”

Sharpe was stunned, leaving Gillie to clarify, “Yeah. The 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times. That’s who killed my son.”

Gillie also explained sadly that YNG Cheese was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when gunfire erupted. “My son’s not from that block,” he said. “He just so happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s how deep it is.”

He noted Scurry was also a drill rapper known as Joker OTV, or OtvJoker. According to reports, Scurry was fatally shot the day after dropping his first solo song on YouTube.

"These kids are influenced by all the wrong things. … These kids actually think that you can't make it as a rapper unless you k*lled somebody. This is the mindset" – @gilliedakid pic.twitter.com/1PTuRXeGoq — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 12, 2025