Shocking Rumors Emerge In Tragic Case Of Star Basketball Player-Turned-Rapper’s Death

Gillie Da Kid and his family may or may not find peace in the 2023 killing of the media personality’s son, Cheese.

Philadelphia streets aren’t right! Rest in peace to Gillie Da Kid’s son, Cheese (real name Devin Spady), who was shot and killed in 2023. Straight up. The tragic loss sent shockwaves through the rap community, largely because we had so much love for Gillie. Once upon a time, he would perform at AllHipHop shows. Over a year and a half later, no arrests have been made in the case involving Cheese.

There are many forms of justice in these evil streets. Sometimes street justice takes precedence, and the streets are saying this is what happened in a recent case of a basketball player-turned-rapper.

Cheese’s death could be a link in a larger chain of events. Hood reports suggest that 17-year-old Noah Scurry may have had a role in Cheese’s tragic death. We all know Noah was a star basketball player by day, but sources say he was an alleged gang-affiliated rapper by night. TF. These are kids!

Scurry was also reportedly known as Joker OTV (or OtvJoker). He was gunned down in a brutal execution-style killing outside his home in front of his mother as he was heading to school.

Scurry was a straight-A student with Division 1 basketball offers, but he allegedly had a dark side, rapping about violent acts and rumored to have claimed multiple lives in his lyrics. His newly released track, “Swing My Door,” hints at a really high body count. Some in the streets claim he was connected to the murder of Fat Dame…this is crazy.

Here’s where it gets even messier. Rumors are swirling that Cheese’s family believes Scurry was responsible for Cheese’s death. Scurry’s death appears to be an act of retaliation, according to the streets. They cops were unable to find Cheese’s killer, but they are reportedly acting swiftly in this case.

Law enforcement sources revealed they’re investigating at least three suspects in Scurry’s death, one of whom is allegedly Gillie’s nephew.

I didn’t see this myself, but it seems like the nephew posted a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after Scurry’s murder: “The body ain’t worth it if the streets don’t know you did it.”

What does that mean? He also reportedly posted: “Get your rest, Cheese. That boy gas now.” Don’t quote me. A lot is hazy, but one thing is clear: the streets don’t forget. These are kids. It doesn’t seem like the cycle of violence will stop. Meanwhile, Gillie and his family continue to mourn Cheese.

What do y’all think? Was this street justice, or is there more to the story? Let us know in the comments.