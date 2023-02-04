Gillie Speaks With J Prince In Exclusive Sit Down

Music executive said he spoke to family and label owner of Takeoff.

Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King and Wallo267 of Million Dollaz Worth of Game has secured an interview with J Prince set to debut on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The podcast host shares how reluctant he was to do the interview with the Houston music executive and shot caller because of the recent death of Takeoff, Migos member, a murder that broke the hearts of his many fans, friends, and family. But the founder of Rap-A-Lot said he spoke to Quality Control owner P and said the two came to an understanding.

Gillie said in a clip on Instagram to promote the sure-to-be controversial episode, “You know we were a little reluctant to do the interview because somebody lost their life,” adding “it was a sensitive situation.”

The former Major Figgas breakout star shared that the two talked and J Prince explained there has been communication between camps to move forward.

“We talked,” Gillie said. “You alerted me that you had sat down with you know P from QC, and you know everybody saw things eye to eye. It was like ‘OK, well cool. As long as you see eye-to-eye with the people that’s most close to him [Takeoff], and y’all got everything figured out, then OK.’”

The co-producer and co-host of one of the hottest podcasts out said he allowed J Prince to “speak” his “truth” on the show because both sides seem to be “on the same accord.”

“I want to echo everything that was said,” J Prince says in the video clip. “You know, we would like to extend and send our condolences definitely to Takeoff’s mother … I put her at the top of the list because it’s an unnatural thing to lose your kid.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1 at the age of 28 by someone said to be associated with J Prince.

J Prince commented on the death days later on an Instagram post on Thursday, Nov. 3.

He started off his remark with condolences from his family to Takeoff’s loved ones.

He said, “This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends, and fans to see. As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of Black-on-Black killing.”

He continued, “They say Satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media w#####. I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephew’s head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb s###. I speak these words not knowing [whose] bullet is responsible for his death.”

“With that being said, the root of this tragedy is foolish and has to be owned by the fool,” J Prince wrote. “I will sum this up by saying a gun in the hands of any human that close his eyes to shoot and doesn’t have the proper skills of operating that gun is dangerous and the results usually end with innocent people who had nothing to do with the altercation being shot or killed. To the homies in Georgia and around the world that got love for Takeoff like we do know this: let’s change the narrative in our culture by putting [an] end to every argument or disagreement resulting in violence; it’s okay to live and let live to see another day.”