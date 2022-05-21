Gina Huynh Drops Rap Song Saying She Single After Beefing With Yung Miami Over Diddy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gina Huynh just dropped a new song claiming that she is single after a huge blowout with Diddy’s rumored girlfriend, Yung Miami! Read more!

The Vietnamese and Black Instagram model Gina Huynh aka Gina V says she is making folk mad. At one time, she was rumored to be messing with Chris Brown, and most recently, whispers have been swearing she is sick off that love … Brother Love that is.

Two years ago, Diddy let a short video of him kissing on Huynh leak out, and the other day she appeared to be at an awards show (Billboard, which was executive produced by Sean Combs himself) and captioned a post saying “Love, Love, Love.”

The 30-year-old dropped a new record titled “Shake My A$$,” declaring she is single and out on the prowl.

The lyrics of the song start off, “I just be making them mad by minding my business and getting a bag/ you imagine I gave some attention to one of they n##### these hoes would be sad/ all of these hoes they be watching me, copying me I see with swag/ all ladies host my offspring/ only thing I ain’t f###### their dad.”

“I used to f### on an NBA player, won’t say where he played, but I like the Lakers/ Stunting on purpose we go the same Birken, but I got a real one, and you got a fake one/Don’t gotta boyfriend, Ain’t gotta Day one/ Yeah I am single/ too busy again this paper.”

The song lyrics raised eyebrows after she posted a picture of Diddy kissing her on the cheek a few days prior for all the world to see.

One person that saw the photo, even if she has not heard the song, is fellow rapper Yung Miami.

She tweeted the following directed her:

“SOMEBODY PLEASE GIVE THIS B#### SOME ATTENTION.”

Somebody please give this b#### some attention! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

Huynh responded, “Huynh responded on her Instagram Live, “If anybody is seeking attention…B**CH ITS YOU.”

“Notice me please ass b#### go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b#### I ain’t!”

Notice me please ass b#### go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b#### I ain’t! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

“Attention? B#### I am the attention let’s be clear!”

https://twitter.com/YungMiami305/status/1526644933393715200?s=20&t=mQ_1sPP_voQwQDPLfFWzBw

“Ian arguing with no b#### that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f###### on a billionaire! You freaky ass b####!”

Ian arguing with no b#### that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f###### on a billionaire! You freaky ass b####! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

Huynh continued, “Why you so press mama… I thought you was a city girl.”

“I am and that’s why I f### with yo n#### & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!”

I am and that’s why I f### with yo n#### & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

It’s givingggggg she a fan anywaysssse Caresha 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0jTeBZAsOT — kel 😘 (@waletaughtme) May 17, 2022

Seems like someone is capping in her song because it sure sounds like she got a man.

Developing … Even though we already knew what this was going to be.

Caresha already told us.