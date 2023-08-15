Ginuwine Pays Touching Tribute To Rapper Magoo Following Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ginuwine took to social media to mourn the loss of his good friend Magoo, who died over the weekend. Read more.

R&B singer Ginuwine has paid tribute to rapper Magoo following reports of his death on Sunday. Magoo, best known for his work as one half of rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, passed away aged 50, it was reported on Sunday.

The “Pony” singer paid tribute to Magoo on Instagram alongside a black-and-white portrait of the hip-hop star.

“This dude, always pushed me… I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha, I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

The 52-year-old told his followers he was in “pain” following the death of three friends within the space of a month.

“I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences (sic),” he concluded.

In an earlier post, Ginuwine told his fans that he had “just heard some news” he hoped wasn’t true and added, “I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it.”

Ginuwine worked with Timbaland and Magoo on his 1996 debut album.

Elsewhere, R&B artist Digital Black, from the group Playa, wrote on Instagram, “Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends (sic).”

Timbaland & Magoo released three albums – 1997’s Welcome to Our World, 2001’s Indecent Proposal, and 2003’s Under Construction, Part II – and were known for hits such as “Up Jumps da Boogie” and “Luv 2 Luv Ya.”