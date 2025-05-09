Gloria Estefan Reveals Relationship With Diddy & Freak Off Parties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gloria Estefan denied any link to Diddy’s alleged Star Island party and called the lawsuit’s claims about her home and involvement completely false.

Gloria Estefan flatly denied claims tying her to an alleged 2015 “freak-off” party at her Miami home involving Diddy, calling the accusations “completely fictional” and the man behind the lawsuit “not well in the head.”

The Grammy-winning singer responded after a civil lawsuit surfaced alleging a man was drugged and brought to a sex-fueled gathering on Star Island, supposedly held at the Estefans’ mansion and connected to Diddy’s property by a hidden tunnel.

Estefan, 66, said she had no knowledge of any such event and firmly rejected the idea that her home was ever used for such purposes.

“Nothing happened at my house, ever,” Estefan told TMZ. “That guy is not well in the head if you look at his history. He’s just throwing everybody in.”

The lawsuit, filed by an unnamed plaintiff, claims the man was taken to a party in April 2015, where he was allegedly assaulted.

The complaint also names Emilio Estefan, Gloria’s husband, as a defendant. Gloria and LeBron James were mentioned in the lawsuit but are not defendants. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were initially named but later removed.

Estefan said she was stunned to see her name brought into the case and emphasized that she has no connection to the accusations against Combs, who is currently facing a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Diddy was a neighbor and was always very kind to us,” she said. “His mom’s spectacular. But we were never in his house, or him in ours.

The lawsuit also alleges that Gloria witnessed the victim’s condition and requested an ambulance. She dismissed that claim entirely.”

LeBron James, also mentioned in the filing, has denied being at the party. Public records and travel logs reportedly confirm he was not in Miami at the time.

Diddy’s legal team has called the lawsuit “false and sensationalized,” denying all allegations. The lawsuit was filed in 2024 and remains ongoing.