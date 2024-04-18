GloRilla Asks To Pee On Side Of Road In Arrest Body Cam Footage: “Do You Know Who I Am?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla was arrested for driving under the influence in Suwanee, Georgia.

Body cam footage of GloRilla’s DUI arrest surfaced on Thursday (April 18). The video showed the 24-year-old rapper attempting to use her celebrity status to avoid legal trouble.

“Do you know who I am?” she asked an officer.

GloRilla’s attempt to play up her fame didn’t work. The officer had no clue who she was.

“Never heard of me though?” Glorilla said. “You don’t know who I am?”

The officer told GloRilla to “enlighten” her, but the Memphis-bred rapper decided to drop it.

“No, you still gon’ pick on me,” GloRilla said. “It don’t matter who I am.”

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning (April 16). Police stopped her vehicle after she tried to make a U-turn at a red light. One officer smelled alcohol on her breath and marijuana from inside the car.

“I asked Woods how much she had consumed and what beverages she had consumed,” the officer wrote in the police report. “However, Woods continued to relay that it does not matter and she was good to drive.”

GloRilla agreed to do field sobriety tests but rejected a breathalyzer test. Police said she spoke in “sentences that were not always making sense.” She asked the cops to let her urinate on the side of the road when she was placed under arrest. The request was denied.

The multi-platinum-selling artist was booked for driving under the influence, having an open container and failing to obey a traffic control device. She spent a few hours in the Gwinnett County Jail before getting released on a $1,956 bond.

Damian Lillard’s estranged wife trolled GloRilla over the arrest on Wednesday (April 17). GloRilla memorably expressed interest in dating Lillard after meeting him during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Lillard filed for divorce in 2023.