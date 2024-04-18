GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper was taken into custody in Gwinnett County but posted bond just a few hours later.

GloRilla found herself in a predicament with law enforcement this week, when she was apprehended under suspicion of driving under the influence in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The incident, which allegedly happened early Tuesday morning (April 16), resulted in her arrest.

The rapper was reportedly taken into custody around 6:12 a.m. local time and bonded out a few hours later. Charges include driving under the influence, possessing or consuming an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic offense.

According to the police report, the authorities observed a vehicle executing a U-turn at a solid red traffic signal at approximately 4 a.m. local time. Subsequently, the vehicle was flagged down for investigation.

Officers reportedly detected the odor of both marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle. GloRilla admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening but declined to disclose the amount. She allegedly maintained she could operate a vehicle safely.

Police claim GloRilla showed signs of impairment, struggled to maintain her balance and failed various physical coordination assessments in a field sobriety test. GloRilla also reportedly refused to undergo a breathalyzer examination.

The arresting officers said GloRilla’s breast accidentally became exposed and an officer was forced to tell her to put it away. As reported by Channel 2 Action News, GloRilla was released from custody after posting a bond of $1,956. GloRilla hasn’t commented on the arrest and her social media doesn’t reflected anything out of the ordinary.