GloRilla Brings Old-School “To My Generation” With New Tommy Jeans Collab  

GloRilla admits as a “big Aaliyah fan,” she loved the late singer’s Tommy Jeans ads and wants to introduce the brand to her generation.

GloRilla, one of the hottest new talents in the rap game right now, has just landed herself a new deal as the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Jeans!

The designer brand gained popularity throughout the ’80s and ’90s and became a mainstay in Hip-Hop fashion. Everybody from Snoop Dogg to Raekwon to TLC was dressed in Tommy Hilfiger with ad campaigns, with the late Aaliyah becoming a poster girl for the brand.

The new campaign featuring GloRilla is a collaboration with London-based luxury streetwear brand Aries, founded by Sofia Prantera.

On Tuesday (Mar. 28), the Memphis native took to Instagram to preview the collection, scheduled to be released on Mar. 31. Glorilla shared a trio of looks from the Tommy X Aries collab featuring the brand’s signature red, white, and blue colorways.

Meanwhile, GloRilla opened up about the Tommy Jeans collab during her recent Paper Magazine spread. She revealed Aaliyah’s iconic partnership with the brand is a legacy she wants to continue.

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla explained. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

Glo also reflected on being chosen as the face of the capsule collection, admitting she feels lucky to have scored the job. “I feel highly favored, because it could have been anyone else but me,” GloRilla added. “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.”

Ultimately, GloRilla finds the Tommy Jeans collab “refreshing.” She explained, “because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation.”

The campaign will also come with a new track. U.K. grime artist Novelist and Aries family Kirbs and 5EB add verses to an instrumental version of GloRilla’s “Unh Unh.”