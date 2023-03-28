Latto And GloRilla Tie For ‘Best New Hip-Hop Artist’ Award; Fans Say Latto Not A New Artist 

Latto and Glorilla jointly won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday night (Mar. 27), but some fans say the trophy should have gone to Glo alone.
While some fans celebrated not just one woman but two winning the award, others claimed Latto should never have received the nomination in the first place.
Latto first rose to prominence in 2016, winning the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s reality television series The Rap Game. She went by the name Miss Mulatto and dropped several mixtapes in the years following the show. In 2019 Latto signed with RCA Records and made her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “B#### from da Souf” following a remix featuring Saweetie and Trina.
She scored some platinum-certified hits on her debut album Queen of da Souf, released in 2020. Latto’s big breakthrough came two years later with her Mariah Carey-sampling hit song “Big Energy,” the lead single from her sophomore offering, 777, catapulting her into the mainstream. The track became her highest-charting single to date peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
In 2020 Latto picked up her first Best New Hip Hop Artist nomination at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. Two years later, she was in the running for several Best New Artist gongs and was nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards. 777 earned her a Hip Hop Album of the Year nomination at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The Ohio native also received a Grammy nod for Best New Artist earlier this year. Nonetheless, fans are unhappy at Latto being categorized as a new artist in 2023. Check out some of the responses at the end of the page.
Latto Announces ‘777 Radio’
Meanwhile, before collecting her iHeart Award, Latto announced her new Apple Music Radio Show. Check out the trailer for 777 Radio below.