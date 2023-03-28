Latto And GloRilla Tie For ‘Best New Hip-Hop Artist’ Award; Fans Say Latto Not A New Artist 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto is receiving backlash over her Best New Hip-Hop Artist win as fans claim GloRilla should have won outright as Latto is not a new act.

Latto and Glorilla jointly won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday night (Mar. 27), but some fans say the trophy should have gone to Glo alone.

While some fans celebrated not just one woman but two winning the award, others claimed Latto should never have received the nomination in the first place.

Latto first rose to prominence in 2016, winning the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s reality television series The Rap Game. She went by the name Miss Mulatto and dropped several mixtapes in the years following the show. In 2019 Latto signed with RCA Records and made her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “B#### from da Souf” following a remix featuring Saweetie and Trina.

She scored some platinum-certified hits on her debut album Queen of da Souf, released in 2020. Latto’s big breakthrough came two years later with her Mariah Carey-sampling hit song “Big Energy,” the lead single from her sophomore offering, 777, catapulting her into the mainstream. The track became her highest-charting single to date peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2020 Latto picked up her first Best New Hip Hop Artist nomination at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. Two years later, she was in the running for several Best New Artist gongs and was nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards. 777 earned her a Hip Hop Album of the Year nomination at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Ohio native also received a Grammy nod for Best New Artist earlier this year. Nonetheless, fans are unhappy at Latto being categorized as a new artist in 2023. Check out some of the responses at the end of the page.

Latto Announces ‘777 Radio’

Meanwhile, before collecting her iHeart Award, Latto announced her new Apple Music Radio Show. Check out the trailer for 777 Radio below.

Now boarding: 777 Air. ✈️



Get ready for the first episode of @Latto's #777Radio this Thursday at 11AM PT on Apple Music 1 with special guest @ChloeBailey. https://t.co/AX2fTlz8er pic.twitter.com/n2bIsNQgOg — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 27, 2023

Let’s start with the positive…. Shout out to two rap girlies winning!!!



Alright…. I met Latto in 2018…. New where?!?! And since when do we have to share awards?!? Baby SOMEbody gotta lose. This ain’t it. This was a big deal for Glo and she was robbed of HER moment. TO ME. https://t.co/5AMXck6wiI — daddy (@crbnkm) March 28, 2023

Latto will be always considered a new artist because she don't flourishing — Lindiwe Miya🇿🇦 (@Lindiwemya12) March 28, 2023

This like the 3rd year Latto is in best new artist talks. No one is hating. The nominations don’t make sense. https://t.co/hjQ9ZEkxhB — Ian The ICON (@iconthegoat) March 28, 2023

Bro how long y’all gone keep calling latto a new artist? Let’s be fr.. GLO is the only NEW ARTIST https://t.co/yDptbLdMK8 — TIAGC 🛝 (@DeriP_) March 28, 2023

How long is Latto going to be a new artist…. I’m just asking??? It seems like she been a new artist for 7 years now. pic.twitter.com/K5JoBfclqb — A. (@heyyarnolddd) March 28, 2023

is best or new in the room with us? pic.twitter.com/QZyDH9aE9r — ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) March 28, 2023