Lenny Kravitz, Latto & LL Cool J To Take Part In 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Latto also earned a Best New Hip-Hop Artist nomination.

Fox Entertainment and iHeartMedia announced that musician/actor Lenny Kravitz will host and perform during the this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” said Lenny Kravitz. “As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

Hip Hop legend LL Cool J will also make a special appearance at the event. “Lottery” rapper Latto will be part of the performance lineup. Plus, P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Muni Long, Coldplay, and more acts will hit the stage.

iHeartMedia nominated Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd for Artist Of The Year. The Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year category features Drake, Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Moneybagg Yo.

Best New Hip-Hop Artist will go to either B-Lovee, GloRilla, Latto, Nardo Wick, or SleazyWorld Go. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, “Girls Want Girls” by Drake & Lil Baby, “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black, and “WAIT FOR U ”by Future, Drake & Tems scored Hip-Hop Song Of The Year nominations.

For a full list of nominees, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards. Social voting will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com.

The 10th Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27 at 8 at pm ET on the Fox network. iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app will also broadcast the ceremony.