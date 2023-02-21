Latto Teases Two Major Collaborations For Her Third Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2022 BET Awards Best New Artist winner has already worked with A-list acts.

Georgia-bred entertainer Latto currently has two studio LPs in her discography. Fans of the 24-year-old rising Hip Hop star patiently wait for her next body of work to arrive.

One Latto follower tweeted a list of hopeful collaborators for the rapper’s third album. The Twitter user named Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, SZA, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Doja Cat.

Latto quote-tweeted the person and added, “1 of these [is] already done 😏✅.” The Rap Game reality competition show winner returned to the social media platform to also post, “Wait, I read the list again… *2.”

Wait I read the list again… *2 https://t.co/nikYRCAmnv — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) February 20, 2023

Last week, Latto released her new single “Lottery” featuring Congolese-Canadian singer/songwriter LU KALA. The song’s official Chandler Lass-directed music video has amassed over 2 million YouTube views since its premiere on February 17.

2022’s 777 album featured 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. Latto has also worked with Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Lakeyah, Chlöe Bailey, Maroon 5, and other acts since the start of 2022.

Additionally, last year saw Latto take home Best New Artist at the 22nd BET Awards and New Artist of 2022 at the 48th People’s Choice Awards. She scored a Best New Artist nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as well. On March 1, the Billboard Women In Music Awards will present the “Big Energy” hitmaker with the Powerhouse Award.