GloRilla Claims She Can Prophesize Thanks To Biblical Middle Name

GloRilla has revealed her Biblical middle name.
The rapper took to Twitter to share her full name with fans – Gloria “Hallelujah” Woods.
“Why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?” she posted. “Dats why I’m so blessed & my p#### so good duhhhhhh!!!! Common damn sense.”
Gloria later responded to a fan reacting to the name, which means “praise the Lord.”
The fan wrote, “Gloria… HALLELUJAH?! I knew she was a prophet lol.”
Gloria replied, “Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people.”
The rising star debuted the official remix of “Tomorrow 2” last month.