GloRilla Says Her Mixtape Can Make Your Butt Grow

The “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker jokes with one of her fans.

GloRilla dropped her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape in April 2024. The project became her second Top 20 entry on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to spending six weeks on the Billboard 200, GloRilla insists her latest body of work can enhance body parts. The Collective Music Group recording artist joked about Ehhthang Ehhthang on X.

“Hold [the f###] up. I see why @GloTheofficial ass fat. Her album got me doing extra reps in the gym,” a fan tweeted on Monday (May 20). Big Glo responded, “My mixtape literally will make yo ass grow. I seen it with my own two eyes.”

GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang hosts the “Yeah Glo!” single. That track peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Top 20 hit “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion also lives on Ehhthang Ehhthang.

Megan teamed up with Glo for “Wanna Be” before recruiting the Memphis-bred rapper as an opener for the Hot Girl Summer Tour. The trek hits New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (May 21).

After breaking onto the national scene with 2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd, GloRilla dropped additional songs such as “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B and “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo.