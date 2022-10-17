GloRilla Fires Back At Hitkidd; Says She Hasn’t Made A Cent From “F.N.F.”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GloRilla claimed “F.N.F.” producer Hitkidd has been going behind her back ever since the song became a hit.

GloRilla addressed her contract issues with “F.N.F.” producer Hitkidd after he aired out his grievances via social media on Sunday (October 16).

Hitkidd said he’s facing a legal battle over the rights to “F.N.F.” after GloRilla allegedly put the song in her contract with CMG and Interscope. GloRilla defended herself on Facebook, claiming she’s never received any money from the hit song.

“N#### done made so much money from FNF & I haven’t made not 1 red cent (other than shows),” GloRilla wrote. “But I’m stilll prospering cause guess what ??? I CAN RAP IN REAL LIFE & ain’t no mf 1 hit wonder!!!!”

She continued, “I WROTE EVERY SINGLE LYRIC IN EVERY SINGLE SONG I EVER PUT OUT & even after all this I still got luv for hitkidd cause we came up together even doe he been going behind my back every since the song blew but dats another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could’ve BEEN came out about the snake s### he been doing to me.”

GloRilla also tackled HitKidd’s accusations in the comments of her Facebook post. She denied any wrongdoing, insisting “F.N.F.” wasn’t part of her CMG/Interscope contract.

“How tf I put FNF in my contract if it was already signed to yo label (blac noize) ????” she wrote. “Y’all believe anything. GOD DONT BLESS NO MESS DATS WHAT YOU GET FOR HAVING BAD INTENTIONS INA FIRST PLACE.”

GloRilla and Hitkidd released “F.N.F.” in April. The track went viral and peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September.