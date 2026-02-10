GloRilla Goes Live With Parents, More Wild Chaos & Accusations Fly

GloRilla brought her parents on Facebook Live to defend against her sister Victoria Woods’ claims about family financial support issues.

GloRilla brought her parents on Facebook Live to shut down her sister’s public accusations.

The Memphis rapper’s sister, Victoria “ScarFaceWoods” Woods, went viral this week. She claimed GloRilla abandoned their family financially. Victoria said their parents still struggle while GloRilla enjoys fame and fortune.

“Y’all talking about y’all favorite rapper, but she ain’t s###,” Victoria said in her viral video. “She’s got her friends riding in Jaguars and s### and my mama still working at Fed Ex.”

Victoria also claimed she had to help with their mom’s $2,400 rent. She said she gave their mother $1,800 because GloRilla “blocked her.” Glo stayed quiet for days while the accusations spread across social media. But she finally responded by bringing her parents directly into the conversation.

The “F.N.F.” rapper went live on Facebook with both her mom and dad. She let them speak for themselves about the family situation.

“Whatever happened in Woods family ain’t none of y’all g###### business,” GloRilla’s father said during the live session. “That’s my business. All them my children.”

He continued defending his daughter.

“I love all my children, but I do not appreciate what Victoria is doing to my family name. I really don’t.”

GloRilla’s mom also spoke up during the live stream. She revealed Victoria had called child services on the family multiple times as a child.

“Victoria didn’t just call DCS on me once. She called it like seven to eight times,” their mother explained. “Every time they came in, looked around the house and everything was inconclusive because they couldn’t validate anything she said or alleged was true.”

The mom said Victoria was the only child who ended up in foster care. She said Victoria “was in and out of foster care every other month” because she couldn’t get her siblings to lie about abuse.

“She was the one gone our whole life and cause she called the police on you just because she got a whooping,” GloRilla added. “Everybody get a whooping. But we ain’t going to call DCS on our mama cause we getting whoopings.”

GloRilla’s father praised his daughter’s generosity during the live session. He said she takes “damn good care” of him and their mother.

“You have done exceedingly above anybody to ask for me and your mama and your brother and sister,” he told GloRilla. “You done bought me cars. You gave me plenty of money. I done traveled all over the United States with you.”

The parents revealed that they had recently had to resign from their jobs. Victoria had shared their workplace information and work hours online. This forced them to quit for safety reasons.

“We resigned because the girl told where we worked, the hours that we were going, so we had to resign,” their mother explained.

GloRilla’s mom was only working two to three hours anyway. She said she works because she wants to, not because she needs the money.

“You keep working because you want to work because you don’t want to lay on your back and beg nobody for nothing,” GloRilla told her mother during the live.

GloRilla told her followers she was taking the high road initially. She didn’t want to air the family’s business publicly. GloRilla hinted at more serious issues with Victoria from their childhood.

She mentioned Victoria getting her “sent to jail for a whole week” and trying to “shoot me and set me up.”

“We ain’t going to talk about none of that,” GloRilla said. “Just leave it alone.” GloRilla made it clear that the public drama would affect any future financial help.

“You see you at where you at? All because you said my name,” she told Victoria. “You’ll never get a penny out of me.”

GloRilla’s father ended his part of the live with strong words. “For somebody sit online and lie on you like this, I’m saying damn. Yeah, that’s really messed up,” he said.